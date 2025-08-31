Sports
UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly expressed optimism and excitement as his team prepares to open the season against Utah this Saturday. The game is set for 8 p.m. at The Rose Bowl.
In a statement Wednesday, Kelly described the team’s recent practice as productive. ‘Good teams can put good days together, back to back to back. We’re getting to that point to where I’m seeing a good team put days together,’ he said.
Regarding injuries, Kelly mentioned that there were no new injuries to report. ‘Nobody that hasn’t already been injured, no new injuries,’ he said. When asked about linebacker Darnay Davis’ potential availability for Saturday, he indicated, ‘There’s a good chance.’
With a year under their belt, the Bruins look to make a statement early in the season. Kelly noted, ‘We know what type of team we got. I think these boys are pretty excited about this situation and what’s going on.’ He emphasized the team’s strong camaraderie and the talent they bring into the season.
The head coach also commented on the impressive Utah offensive line. ‘Just letting the world know that we have a pretty good D-line that’s coming back. We have two guys that, if we would’ve had them last season, it would have been lights out for a lot of offenses going against us,’ said Kelly, highlighting the strength of his team’s defense.
As for special teams, Kelly expressed confidence in the kick return and punt return competitions saying, ‘It’s pretty good.’ He praised kicker Mateen, who he described as critical to the team’s success last season.
Finally, Kelly noted the importance of team unity in achieving success this season. ‘I just wanted to make sure that this is a team. This is the ultimate team sport, so if we can’t be a team, then it’s going to be hard to win games,’ he stated.
The matchup against Utah will be an important test for UCLA as they seek to open the season on a high note.
