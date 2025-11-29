UCLA Football Searches for New Head Coach After Foster’s Dismissal

Los Angeles, California – UCLA is actively searching for a new head coach after parting ways with DeShaun Foster on September 14. Foster was dismissed following a poor start to the season, where the Bruins lost all three games, being outscored 108-43.

The athletic department made the decision to fire Foster, who was in his second year, after a disappointing performance. An interim coach has been appointed while a national search for a permanent replacement begins.

UCLA’s athletic director expressed a commitment to finding a leader who can elevate UCLA football to national prominence. ‘We will identify, recruit, and invest in a leader who has the vision, confidence, attitude, and proven ability to return UCLA Football to national prominence,’ the statement noted.

Among the candidates under consideration is Arizona’s Brent Brennan, who has strong connections to California and a recent record of success. Brennan is a Redwood City native and has established significant recruiting pipelines across California.

Brennan previously turned a struggling San Jose State program into a competitive team, winning the Mountain West title in 2020 and earning the Mountain West Coach of the Year title.

Other names mentioned for the UCLA head coaching position include Florida State’s defensive coordinator Tony White and former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. However, Brennan’s local ties and coaching success could make him a strong contender.

As UCLA looks to make a significant decision regarding their future, the hiring of a coach with local roots and a history of program revitalization could indicate a commitment to stability and growth.

The outcome of this search will significantly impact UCLA’s recruiting strategy and its overall standing in the competitive Big Ten Conference.