UCLA Head Coach Analyzes Season Opening Defeat and Prepares for UNLV

LOS ANGELES, California — UCLA football head coach spoke with reporters on Monday following the team’s 43-10 season-opening loss to Utah. In his comments, he highlighted areas of improvement for the Bruins, particularly in the run game and defense, as they prepare to face UNLV this Saturday.

After reviewing game film, Coach noted that several plays were more competitive than they appeared during the match. ‘If we can execute, there are a lot of things that we can fix,’ he said, reflecting a more optimistic outlook than immediately after the game. He stressed the importance of fundamentals and detailed how the defense struggled against a talented Utah offense.

‘Tackling was an issue,’ Coach admitted, referring to the challenges they faced against Utah’s dynamic quarterback and skilled offensive line. He emphasized fixing these problems ahead of their next contest, where the team needs a better performance.

On the offensive side, Coach expressed his confidence in quarterback , stating, ‘He had to take control of the game at times,’ but reassured fans about his ability to make the right decisions.

Regarding potential changes in the starting lineup, Coach indicated that it would depend on practice performances throughout the week. He also mentioned that the outcome could have been different had the team executed better across the board.

Despite the loss, Coach highlighted a positive team morale. ‘They understand that everyone has to improve,’ he said. ‘We need to get back to the details and fundamentals.’

As UCLA prepares for UNLV (2-0), Coach acknowledged last season’s disappointing record but insisted this week offers a chance for redemption. ‘I’m excited for this next opportunity,’ he stated, eyeing the chance for his players to bounce back.

With UNLV allowing 20 rushing first downs in their first two games, Coach’s message to the defense will focus on reinforcing fundamental skills to limit the Rebels’ offensive production.

As the team returns to practice, Coach aims for a fuller understanding of his roster’s capabilities. ‘We want to show who we really are,’ he stated, focusing on readiness as they enter their matchup in Las Vegas.