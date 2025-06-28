UCLA Legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton Remembered

LOS ANGELES, California — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton remain two of the most iconic figures in UCLA basketball history. Both players not only achieved great success in college, winning multiple national championships, but they also left their marks in the NBA as No. 1 draft picks who claimed championships.

Abdul-Jabbar, formerly known as Lew Alcindor, expressed his sorrow after Walton’s passing last year, stating, “My very close friend, fellow Bruin and NBA rival Bill Walton died today. And the world feels so much heavier now.” He added that while Walton was fierce on the court, he dedicated his life off the court to spreading happiness, saying, “He was the best of us.”

Abdul-Jabbar won the 1971 NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks and later secured multiple championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. Walton, on the other hand, won the Portland Trail Blazers‘ only NBA title in 1977 before helping the Boston Celtics win in 1986. Their rivalry continued as they faced each other in the playoffs, including a matchup where Walton’s Trail Blazers swept Abdul-Jabbar’s Lakers in the 1977 Western Conference finals.

The NCAA has a rich history of producing NBA talent, with the draft beginning in 1947. Over the years, colleges have successfully propelled players into professional basketball, utilizing the number of No. 1 draft picks as a significant recruiting advantage.

As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, the Duke Blue Devils lead all colleges in producing No. 1 draft picks with five, and they may soon add a sixth if Cooper Flagg is selected first. The University of Kentucky follows closely with three No. 1 picks.

The trend of successful college basketball programs producing top draft talent continues, as schools utilize their legacy to attract recruits.