UConn’s Azzi Fudd Dazzles at 2025 ESPYs Amid Romantic Revelations

Los Angeles, CA – UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd made a memorable appearance on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs, stunning in a lilac gown. Her elegant look captured the attention of fans and garnered affection from her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers, a rookie for the Dallas Wings, was unable to attend the award show, as her team faced the Las Vegas Aces that night. Despite her absence, Bueckers took to Instagram to show her enthusiasm. She reposted a photo of Fudd in her gown, adding three ‘hot’ emojis to express her admiration.

The relationship between Fudd and Bueckers had been the subject of speculation for months. Videos of the pair, where they were often seen together and sharing outfits, went viral on TikTok, leading fans to believe they were more than just friends. Their romance was officially confirmed when Fudd shared a photo last month of her phone case, which read, ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.’

Bueckers, who was the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Wings, played alongside Fudd at UConn before embarking on her professional career. The two met in 2017 at the USA Basketball camp, where they developed a close friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship.

The night of the ESPYs not only highlighted Fudd’s fashion but also her growing relationship with Bueckers, affirming their bond as both partners and former teammates.