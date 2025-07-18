Sports
UConn’s Azzi Fudd Dazzles at 2025 ESPYs Amid Romantic Revelations
Los Angeles, CA – UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd made a memorable appearance on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs, stunning in a lilac gown. Her elegant look captured the attention of fans and garnered affection from her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers, a rookie for the Dallas Wings, was unable to attend the award show, as her team faced the Las Vegas Aces that night. Despite her absence, Bueckers took to Instagram to show her enthusiasm. She reposted a photo of Fudd in her gown, adding three ‘hot’ emojis to express her admiration.
The relationship between Fudd and Bueckers had been the subject of speculation for months. Videos of the pair, where they were often seen together and sharing outfits, went viral on TikTok, leading fans to believe they were more than just friends. Their romance was officially confirmed when Fudd shared a photo last month of her phone case, which read, ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.’
Bueckers, who was the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Wings, played alongside Fudd at UConn before embarking on her professional career. The two met in 2017 at the USA Basketball camp, where they developed a close friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship.
The night of the ESPYs not only highlighted Fudd’s fashion but also her growing relationship with Bueckers, affirming their bond as both partners and former teammates.
Recent Posts
- Piers Morgan and Joy Reid Clash Over Controversial Blog Posts
- UConn’s Azzi Fudd Dazzles at 2025 ESPYs Amid Romantic Revelations
- Jordan Walsh Ejected in Summer League, Gains Coach’s Support
- Ballard Season 1 Ends with Shocking Arrest and Cliffhanger
- Denis Shapovalov Advances at Mifel Tennis Open
- New Zealand Faces Rising Unemployment Amid Economic Crisis
- Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Retreat Sold to Les Wexner for $37 Million
- Buzz Aldrin’s Reappearance Sparks New Moon Landing Conspiracy Theories
- Rami Malek Stars in New Thriller ‘The Amateur’ Now on Hulu
- Fallon Comments on MAGA Hat Burning Amid Epstein Files Controversy
- Tense Exchange Over New York Subway Safety Raises Questions
- Epic Games Store Offers Free Civilization VI: Platinum Edition This Week
- Joaquin Phoenix Apologizes for Cringe-Worthy 2009 Talk Show Appearance
- Curacao Sees Surge in Tourism and Business Growth in 2025
- New Docuseries ‘Necaxa’ Explores Mexican Football’s Resilience
- Big Brother 27: Tension Rises Ahead of First Eviction
- Atlanta Hawks Sign Caleb Houstan to One-Year Contract
- Swedish Rock Band Ghost to Debut on The Tonight Show
- Examining Why Good News Is Hard to Find Today
- North Devon Councils Propose Boundary Changes for Community Governance Review