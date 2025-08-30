UConn Football Opens 2025 Season Against Central Connecticut on Saturday

East Hartford, CT — The University of Connecticut Huskies kick off the 2025 football season on Saturday, August 30, at 2 p.m. against in-state rival Central Connecticut at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

This match marks the home opener for the Huskies, who have won all four previous meetings against the Blue Devils, including a 23-8 victory in 2022. UConn’s head coach, Jim Mora, is in his fourth season and aims to build on last year’s success.

“We’re excited to start the season at home and showcase our improvements,” Mora said. His team finished 9-4 last season, marking its first winning record since 2010. The Huskies also secured their first bowl win since 2009, beating UNC 27-14 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

UConn continues its tradition of playing at least one Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school each season since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2002. The Huskies have an impressive overall record of 21-2 against FCS opponents.

Fans can catch the game live on WWAX and stream online via UConn+. The UConn Sports Network will provide radio coverage, with the flagship station being Fox Sports 97.9 FM in Hartford.

Central Connecticut, the defending Northeast Conference champions, finished last season with a 7-6 record and a trip to the FCS playoffs. They are led by standout players such as senior running back Elijah Howard, who was named the 2024 NEC Player of the Year, and wide receiver Donovan Wadley, who previously earned the NEC Offensive Player of the Year title.

The Blue Devils hope to carry their momentum into Saturday’s game, as it is their only matchup against an FBS school this season. Central Connecticut will host American International College next week as part of a seven-game home schedule.

With its new season underway, UConn’s players and coaching staff look to capitalize on their past successes and maintain their undefeated record against the Northeast Conference.