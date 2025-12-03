Sports
UConn Freshman Mullins Returns After Injury, Sparks Team Victory
NEW YORK — Freshman guard Mullins made his long-awaited debut for the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Friday night, playing 10 minutes in a victory over No. 13 team after recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for over a month.
Mullins checked into the game with about 12 minutes left in the first half. He hit a jumper, his only basket from five attempts, which pushed the Huskies to a 63-42 lead with 11:27 remaining. The crowd erupted in applause as UConn fans welcomed him back.
“He’s going to continue to get better,” said a UConn forward following the game. “He’s going to continue to grow, and he’s getting way more comfortable. What he does in practice, he dominates. He’ll keep improving.”
Mullins previously played in an exhibition match against Boston College on October 13, where he scored 12 points. After that, he injured his ankle in practice but returned to full participation earlier this week.
Mullins, a highly-rated recruit, was the top addition for UConn, which also welcomed players from Georgia and Dayton through the transfer portal. During his senior year at Greenfield-Central High School in Indiana, he averaged 25 points per game and shot an impressive 47% from beyond the arc.
In addition to Mullins, teammate Reed also returned to the floor after missing two games due to an ankle injury. Reed had previously sat out the season opener against New Haven because of a hamstring issue, yet he’s contributing an average of 20 points and 9.3 rebounds this season.
Reed, though limited to roughly 15 minutes, scored two points and grabbed five rebounds in the match. He missed several opportunities but provided depth as a backup center.
“Tarris is probably a week ahead of where he should be, but that kid was just a warrior today,” said UConn coach Danny Hurley, who confirmed that Reed’s minutes will not be restricted in the upcoming game against Kansas.
