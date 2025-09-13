UConn Huskies Face Delaware Blue Hens in Week 3 Clash

Newark, Delaware – The UConn Huskies will play the Delaware Blue Hens on September 13 at 3 p.m. ET at Delaware Stadium. Both teams come into this matchup with 1-1 records for the season.

The Huskies started strong this season with a convincing 59-13 victory over Central Connecticut but fell to Syracuse last week in a close overtime loss of 27-20. UConn’s quarterback Joe Fagnano has been a key player, throwing for 519 yards and three touchdowns while maintaining a 61.8% completion rate. Receiver Skyler Bell has also been pivotal, recording 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Delaware, on the other hand, achieved a robust 35-17 win in Week 1 against Delaware State but suffered a significant defeat against Colorado, losing 31-7. Quarterback Nick Minicucci has consistently thrown the ball, completing 36 passes in both of the Blue Hens’ games this season.

As both teams prepare to bounce back from their previous losses, the battle of the air attacks promises excitement. “We are looking to regroup and come out strong against UConn,” Minicucci said in a statement before the game.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+, starting at 3 p.m. ET. This matchup will help determine which team can recover and gain momentum as the season progresses.