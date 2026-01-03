UConn Huskies Host Seton Hall Pirates in Key Matchup

HARTFORD, CT – The top-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball team faces off against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at PeoplesBank Arena. The game starts at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

UConn brings a perfect 14-0 record into the contest, including 5-0 in Big East play. They are coming off a commanding 90-53 victory against a conference opponent on New Year’s Eve, where senior Azzi Fudd led the team with 18 points and sophomore Sarah Strong contributed 17 points.

Despite their strong performance, the Huskies will be missing key players due to injuries. Guard KK Arnold is sidelined with a nasal fracture, while forward Ayanna Patterson has a concussion. Other players, including Caroline Ducharme, Ice Brady, and Morgan Cheli, are also nursing injuries. Their status for the game remains uncertain as of Friday morning.

The Pirates enter the game with a record of 10-4 and have won three straight games, positioning themselves as a challenging opponent for UConn. Strong performances from Fudd, who is averaging 18.1 points per game, and Strong, averaging 10.5 points per game, are crucial for the Huskies as they look to extend their undefeated streak.

As UConn looks to maintain its dominance, it will face St. John’s in its following matchup in Hartford on January 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. on truTV.