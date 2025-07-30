Education
UConn Law Reappoints Eboni Nelson as Dean for Second Term
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has reappointed Eboni S. Nelson as the dean of its School of Law, effective August 1, 2025. Provost Anne D’Alleva praised Nelson’s leadership since she took on the role in July 2020, noting significant progress in student success and scholarly excellence.
During an announcement, D’Alleva emphasized, “Her steady, visionary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the years that followed advanced our Law School’s academic and scholarly excellence, student success and well-being, and community engagement.” Nelson expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am truly honored to be reappointed as dean. These accomplishments would not have been possible without our exceptional staff, faculty, students, and alumni who supported our work.”
Under Nelson’s leadership, the School of Law achieved a first-time bar passage rate of 85 percent in July 2024, alongside a 92 percent employment rate among graduates. The Law School has also expanded its experiential offerings, including the launch of four new clinics and an LL.M. pathway in European Law with the University of Liège in Belgium.
Nelson has placed a strong focus on improving community ties and student well-being, leading initiatives like the creation of the Husky Harvest Food Pantry and Clothing Closet. Her efforts also resulted in nearly $2 million in grant funding secured by faculty, fostering robust scholarly and legislative advocacy.
Additionally, Nelson has been dedicated to enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging within the Law School. Under her guidance, the Law School enrolled its most racially and ethnically diverse class in Fall 2023 and established new outreach programs to support these initiatives.
The Law School’s fundraising efforts have flourished, with increased support for student scholarships and community programs. D’Alleva concluded, “Please join me in congratulating Dean Nelson on her reappointment and for her unwavering dedication to the success of the UConn School of Law.”
