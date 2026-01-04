Sports
UConn Set to Face Struggling Marquette in Key Big East Matchup
STORRS, Conn. — The No. 4 UConn men’s basketball team (13-1, 3-0 Big East) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3 Big East) on Sunday afternoon. The matchup is set to tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Gampel Pavilion, marking UConn’s first home game since December.
UConn enters the game riding a nine-game winning streak after a dominant 90-67 victory over Xavier on New Year’s Eve. Alex Karaban led the Huskies with 19 points, while Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins contributed 17 points each. The Huskies excel in defense, ranking No. 3 in KenPom defensive efficiency.
On the opposing side, Marquette aims to end a rough start to the season. The Golden Eagles have struggled to find their footing, with their last victory coming against Valparaiso. Their best performance this season has been a three-point win against a lower-ranked team, leading to questions about the team’s direction under head coach Shaka Smart.
Marquette has experienced significant turmoil, particularly with the departure of starter Zaide Lowery during Christmas break, contributing to a fractured locker room atmosphere. Their recent ability to contain opposing offenses has also been called into question, averaging the second-fewest blocks in the Big East conference.
Despite the struggles, Marquette boasts talent in players like Chase Ross, who leads the team with 16.6 points per game, and freshman Nigel James Jr., who has shown promise in recent matches.
The two teams have faced each other 21 times, with UConn leading the series 13-8, including a last win over Marquette on March 5, 2025, when they secured a 72-66 victory at Gampel Pavilion.
Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue for a designated “BLUE OUT” event, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the home team.
As UConn aims to secure a spot at the top of the Big East standings, they will also look toward their next game against Providence on January 7.
