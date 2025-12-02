Sports
UConn Women’s Basketball Faces South Florida in Tampa Showdown
TAMPA, Fla. – The University of Connecticut‘s top-ranked women’s basketball team faces off against the University of South Florida on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET at the Yuengling Center and can be watched on ESPN2.
The Huskies enter the game with a perfect record of 7-0, boasting a remarkable 142-0 all-time record against American Athletic Conference opponents. UConn won its last matchup against Xavier, finishing with a dominant score of 104-39. In that game, sophomore Allie Ziebell led the team with 16 points, which included five three-pointers.
UConn’s impressive streak against South Florida continues, as they are 34-0 against the Bulls. The last time UConn played at South Florida was on February 16, 2020, prior to the team transitioning into the Big East Conference.
South Florida, currently standing at 5-3, is led by Edyn Battle, who averages 14.2 points per game. The Bulls are coming off a strong victory against New Orleans, where they won 90-58.
Looking ahead, UConn will return to Gampel Pavilion on Sunday to host DePaul, and will retire the number 10 jersey in honor of the renowned player Sue Bird.
