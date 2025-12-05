Sports
UCSB Basketball Kicks Off Big West Conference Play with Excitement
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The UC Santa Barbara basketball teams are ready to jump into conference play as the Big West Conference‘s “Bold Week” kicks off this Thursday. Both the men’s and women’s teams will compete in early-bird games starting at 6 p.m.
The men’s team will face their longtime rival, Long Beach State, at home, while the women will open their schedule at Long Beach’s Pyramid. Following these games, both teams will compete against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday before returning to nonconference play for the rest of December.
Entering this pivotal stretch, both Gaucho teams are riding high on winning streaks. The men’s team is fresh off victories in their respective Thanksgiving tournaments and has secured a spot in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Polls, currently ranked at No. 22.
“The games are on the schedule and you’ve got to play them, so let’s go do it,” said men’s coach Joe Pasternack. Despite his reservations about the early games, he emphasizes the importance of being prepared. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing — it’s a conference game and you’re playing for a double-bye in the conference tournament.”
In anticipation of the game’s atmosphere, Pasternack is calling on fans to wear blue for “Blue Out” night, as free T-shirts will be distributed to UCSB students. “It’s the earliest home conference game in the history of UCSB basketball,” he added, expressing hope for a lively crowd at the Thunderdome.
The Gauchos (6-2) have bounced back from previous losses to Loyola Marymount and Nevada, reflecting an improvement that Pasternack believes is ongoing. He cited the contributions from new players, including freshman guard C.J. Shaw and transfer Marvin McGhee.
Despite challenges such as injuries, including one to junior co-captain Jason Fontenet II, who has misssed games with a hip injury, the Gauchos are focused on building their momentum. UCSB’s performance on both ends of the floor is crucial, especially with their current defensive struggles.
The women’s team is also entering conference play with a strong showing, boasting a five-game winning streak and a 6-1 record. This start is their best since the 2022-23 season and has garnered attention as they rank No. 15 in the CollegeInsider Mid-Major poll.
Women’s coach Renee Jimenez notes the team’s growing understanding of their identity. “We have great momentum,” she said, underscoring the significance of their recent victories, including a strong performance against Cal Baptist.
With speed and shooting accuracy leading their game plan, the Gauchos are positioned to make an impact. Their success is attributed to contributions from seasoned players and newcomers alike, encompassing a balanced and dynamic approach to gameplay.
As conference play begins, both the men’s and women’s teams aim to maintain their successful streaks. Their next games will be pivotal to shaping their season ahead.
