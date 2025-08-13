Udinese Stadium Prepares for UEFA Super Cup with Sustainable Energy Initiative

Udine, Italy — As Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to face each other in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12, eyes will not only be on the match but also on the remarkable sustainability efforts at the venue. The Bluenergy Stadium, home to Udinese Calcio, will showcase its solar panel project as part of the fight against climate change.

The stadium features 2,409 solar panels, which generate over 1,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy each year. This is more than enough to cover the stadium’s annual energy needs of 770 MWh, making it entirely self-sufficient in energy.

According to Magda Pozzo, Udinese’s chief commercial officer, the initiative goes beyond just cost savings. “It will save around 6,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year, equivalent to removing 1,516 cars from the roads,” she told The Athletic.

The project is designed to be a model of environmental sustainability and represents a long-term commitment to eco-friendly practices within the club. Pozzo emphasized that football has a powerful influence, saying, “With over two billion followers worldwide, we can use that influence to promote sustainability.”

Udinese’s sustainability efforts began to gain traction around a decade ago and have since included making their team kits from recycled materials. For every away kit sold this season, the club will plant three trees, furthering its environmental mission.

Despite facing challenges with travel emissions, including flights to away games, Udinese is working on improving their carbon footprint. Pozzo is advocating for a low-emission team bus to help reduce the club’s environmental impact.

The solar project is currently awaiting final regulatory approval, but the panels are expected to start producing energy just in time for Udinese’s Serie A opener against Hellas Verona on August 25. Furthermore, the plan includes distributing approximately 30 percent of excess energy produced back to the local community.

Udinese takes pride in its sustainability initiatives, claiming to be Italy’s most sustainable football club. Future plans may include even more solar panels in the stadium’s parking lot, expanding their renewable energy efforts.