Sports
2025-26 UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Kick Off in Europe
NYON, SWITZERLAND — The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League is underway, with the first qualifying round already in progress as of July 30, 2025. Teams such as Malmo, FCSB, and Ludogorets Razgrad are striving for a coveted spot in Europe’s premier club tournament.
A total of 82 teams will participate in the Champions League, beginning with the qualifying rounds. In the first phase, which started on June 17, 2025, 28 champions from associations ranked 25-27 and 30-55 took to the field.
Following the first qualifying round, the competition continues through multiple rounds. The second qualifying round, which includes additional champions and runners-up from various associations, commenced on June 18. By the time teams reach the playoff round on August 4, they will be whittled down to fewer than 20.
The Champions League will culminate in its final on May 30, 2026, at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. To become the champion of Europe, teams will have to endure a rigorous schedule—ten rounds in total.
Notably, ticket sales for the third round have recently begun, with matches set for August 7. Fans are eager for their teams to advance, especially as the stakes grow higher.
“Whatever scenario unfolds, our players need the support of a full house,” said a club representative, encouraging fans to purchase tickets early for the chance to witness their team on the path to greatness.
