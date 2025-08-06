UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Begin for 2025/26 Season

London, England – The UEFA Champions League qualifiers for the 2025/26 season kicked off in July, marking the start of a competitive journey for teams across Europe. This season is expected to be filled with excitement as clubs vie for top spots in one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments.

This is the second season of the expanded format, which has received applause for its thrilling matches and unpredictable outcomes. The league phase will eventually feature 36 teams, with 25 earning automatic entry based on their standings in the 2024/25 domestic leagues. This includes the tournament holders and the UEFA Europa League winners.

The competition’s structure allows for a total of seven additional teams to qualify through various rounds. Currently, leagues with the highest coefficients, such as England and Spain, will benefit from extra berths in the tournament.

As of now, several teams have secured their spots. Tottenham has qualified as Europa League winners, while Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United made it through the Premier League standings. In Spain, leading clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid will also participate.

Germany’s Bundesliga will send Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Dortmund, while Italy’s Serie A representatives include Napoli and Inter Milan. France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, among others, have confirmed their participation, as well as clubs from Portugal, Turkey, and other countries.

The qualifying rounds are crucial for teams hoping to join the elite competition, with playoffs featuring clubs like Celtic, Basel, and Sturm Graz. Matches are set to intensify as teams face off for valuable spots.

As the qualifiers and the 2025/26 season unfold, the stakes remain high for clubs aiming to make their mark in one of football’s biggest competitions.