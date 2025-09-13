Sports
UEFA Introduces Temporary Player Replacement Rule for Champions League
NYON, Switzerland – UEFA‘s Executive Committee announced a new rule allowing clubs to temporarily replace one outfield player who suffers a long-term injury or illness during the group stage of the Champions League and other men’s club competitions. This decision comes just days before the Champions League kicks off, aiming to alleviate concerns over squad limitations caused by injuries.
The change permits a maximum of one outfield player to be replaced if they are out for an extended period until matchday six. UEFA stated the rationale behind the amendment is to prevent squad lists from being significantly reduced and to protect players from additional workload pressure.
Several players have already faced exclusion from their squads despite recent signings, raising questions and fostering tension among managers. For instance, Chelsea may now replace Liam Delap, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, with Facundo Buonanotte, who was initially dropped from the squad. Notable absentees include Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa and Arsenal‘s Gabriel Jesus, who are also recovering from injuries.
UEFA’s announcement also included the decision to host the 2027 Champions League final at Atletico Madrid‘s Wanda Metropolitano stadium. This venue previously hosted the final in 2019 when Liverpool emerged victorious over Tottenham.
The adjustment in rules reflects growing frustration over the congested football schedule that has led to numerous injuries, prompting calls for better player management. Clubs and managers have increasingly voiced their concerns over player welfare as they navigate a challenging season ahead.
As clubs prepare for the start of the season, the specifics of how the temporary replacements will be implemented remain to be clarified. The introduction of this rule could provide essential support for teams facing unexpected player absences due to injuries or health issues.
