Sports
UEFA Punishes Barcelona’s Lewandowski and Yamal Over Doping Violations
GENEVA, Switzerland — UEFA has imposed disciplinary measures against Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and head coach Hansi Flick for violations of anti-doping regulations during the last Champions League season. Both Lewandowski and Yamal were fined €5,000 for failing to comply with anti-doping testing after their semi-final match against Inter Milan.
They did not report to the doping control post as required, prompting UEFA’s action. In contrast, manager Hansi Flick received a more severe penalty, including a €20,000 fine and a one-match ban from UEFA club competitions for breaching UEFA’s principles of conduct.
Flick’s assistant, Marcus Sorg, received the same penalties for his behavior during the same match, where significant protests against refereeing decisions were noted by UEFA’s disciplinary committee. The club itself was also penalized, receiving fines of €5,250 for fans throwing objects and €2,500 for the use of flares during the match.
These sanctions take immediate effect, meaning both Flick and Sorg will miss Barcelona’s opening match of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season. The team’s campaign will proceed without their coach on the sidelines, which could be a significant setback for a squad that recently impressed with domestic successes.
UEFA’s strict enforcement of regulations serves as a reminder of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of competitions and holding players and staff accountable for their conduct.
Recent Posts
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions