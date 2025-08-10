UEFA Punishes Barcelona’s Lewandowski and Yamal Over Doping Violations

GENEVA, Switzerland — UEFA has imposed disciplinary measures against Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and head coach Hansi Flick for violations of anti-doping regulations during the last Champions League season. Both Lewandowski and Yamal were fined €5,000 for failing to comply with anti-doping testing after their semi-final match against Inter Milan.

They did not report to the doping control post as required, prompting UEFA’s action. In contrast, manager Hansi Flick received a more severe penalty, including a €20,000 fine and a one-match ban from UEFA club competitions for breaching UEFA’s principles of conduct.

Flick’s assistant, Marcus Sorg, received the same penalties for his behavior during the same match, where significant protests against refereeing decisions were noted by UEFA’s disciplinary committee. The club itself was also penalized, receiving fines of €5,250 for fans throwing objects and €2,500 for the use of flares during the match.

These sanctions take immediate effect, meaning both Flick and Sorg will miss Barcelona’s opening match of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season. The team’s campaign will proceed without their coach on the sidelines, which could be a significant setback for a squad that recently impressed with domestic successes.

UEFA’s strict enforcement of regulations serves as a reminder of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of competitions and holding players and staff accountable for their conduct.