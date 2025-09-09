UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Begin Amidst Tension and Hope

WARSAW, Poland — The UEFA World Cup qualifiers kick off on September 5, 2025, with the match between France and Ukraine at the Tarczynski Arena. This match is a crucial step towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

France, historically a strong soccer nation, enters the match as the favorite. They boast key players such as Kylian Mbappé, who leads their attack, alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ousmane Dembélé, and Marcus Thuram. France’s recent performance has been solid, with three wins and two losses in their previous qualifying matches, including significant victories over Germany and Italy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine faces not only the challenge of qualifying but also the impact of the ongoing geopolitical situation with Russia. The Ukrainian team has also shown strength in their recent qualifiers, matching France’s record with three wins and two losses. Their journey to the World Cup has been affected by the war, forcing them to play their qualifying matches away from home, as is the case in Poland.

Ukraine’s historical presence in the World Cup is limited, having qualified only once in 2006. This year’s qualifiers represent an opportunity for the team to rewrite their history and potentially reach the tournament once more.

The match is scheduled to start at 14:45 EDT and will be officiated by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie. Fans eagerly await what promises to be an intense and pivotal matchup in the quest for World Cup qualification.