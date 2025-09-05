UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Key Match Results and Stats

London, England – On September 5, 2025, several UEFA World Cup Qualifier matches took place, featuring teams battling for valuable points. Major matchups included Switzerland versus Kosovo and Greece against Belarus.

In the game between Switzerland and Kosovo, Switzerland controlled possession with 61% compared to Kosovo’s 39%. The Swiss team had a total of 17 shots, with 12 landing on target, while Kosovo managed 3 shots on target out of 7 attempts. The goalkeeping efforts were crucial, with Switzerland’s keeper making 1 save to Kosovo’s 5.

The match statistics showed Switzerland dominating, with 125 total passes and an accuracy of 84.2%, while Kosovo completed 49 passes with a 79.2% accuracy. Despite this, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, adding to the historical trend of tied games between the two nations.

Elsewhere, Greece faced Belarus in a fiercely contested match. Greece dominated possession with 63.8%, taking 15 shots, 10 of which were on target. The Greek defense effectively thwarted Belarus, who only managed 5 shots total. Ultimately, Greece triumphed 4-0, showcasing their offensive strength.

The match between Slovenia and Sweden was marked by balanced performances from both teams. Slovenia had 43% of the ball, while Sweden maintained 57%. Each team registered 3 shots, but it was Sweden’s offensive pressure that clinched a key 2-1 victory.

The latest matches highlight the ongoing excitement in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, with many teams competing for their spots in the tournament.