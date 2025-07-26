Sports
UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. De Ridder Main Event Set for Saturday
ABU DHABI, UAE — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Etihad Arena this Saturday, July 26, 2025, for the first of its two scheduled fight cards in Abu Dhabi. The main event features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on rising contender Reinier de Ridder at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ after prelims start at noon on ESPN.
Whittaker, ranked No. 5 in the middleweight division, is looking to rebound from a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in October. With a professional record of 26-8, the 34-year-old is a seasoned veteran in the Octagon, known for his striking and well-rounded skill set.
De Ridder, unranked in current UFC standings, comes into the fight undefeated in the organization with a record of 3-0. The former two-division champion in ONE Championship is known for his grappling prowess, and all three of his wins in the UFC have come by way of stoppage. He last faced off against Bo Nickal in May, winning by TKO.
UFC analysts have weighed in on the matchup, with some believing that Whittaker’s experience will shine through. “Whittaker is the more complete martial artist in this fight,” said ESPN MMA expert Ian Parker. “De Ridder’s size and grappling could pose a challenge, but his striking may not hold up against someone of Whittaker’s caliber.”
While Whittaker is a significant betting favorite, having opened as a -145, De Ridder’s performance is still a subject of curiosity. “This is his biggest test to date,” Parker explained, noting that de Ridder may struggle against Whittaker’s takedown defense, which stands at 80 percent.
In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan will face Marcus McGhee. Yan, who holds a record of 3-4 since losing his title in March 2021, is looking for back-to-back wins against McGhee, who has an impressive record of 4-0 in the UFC. The clash is expected to be a pivotal moment in the bantamweight rankings.
The complete fight card also features matchups including Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa, and Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov among others.
With UFC Abu Dhabi set to feature intense battles and a number of title implications at stake, fans are eager to see whether Whittaker can reclaim his footing or if de Ridder will prove he belongs among the top fighters in the division.
