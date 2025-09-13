UFC Announces Exciting Main Events for 2025 Schedule

Las Vegas, Nevada – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has revealed its schedule for 2025, featuring a series of electrifying main events across the globe.

The schedule kicks off on September 13 with Noche UFC in San Antonio, Texas. This event promises to showcase top fighters in thrilling matchups that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Following that, UFC Fight Night will take place in Perth, Australia, on September 27. The Australian audience can expect high-energy bouts as fighters from various weight classes look to make their mark.

October will see the action ramp up with UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. Known for its prestigious events, UFC 320 is expected to be a highlight of the fight calendar.

Shortly after, on October 11, another UFC Fight Night will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This event will continue the tradition of hosting fights in the vibrant Brazilian culture.

On October 18, Rogers Arena in Vancouver will host yet another Fight Night, bringing excitement to fans in Canada.

Returning to T-Mobile Arena, UFC 321 is scheduled for October 25, followed by UFC 322 on November 15, ensuring Las Vegas retains its reputation as a central hub for UFC events.

The 2025 schedule wraps up with UFC Fight Night in Doha, Qatar, on November 22, expanding the UFC’s reach into the Middle East.

All matchups are subject to change as the year progresses, but fans can look forward to an exhilarating lineup as UFC continues to deliver thrilling combat sports.