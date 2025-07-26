UFC Announces Major Fights for October and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The UFC has announced several exciting bouts for October, including potential title fights that have fans buzzing. One of the most anticipated matchups is the middleweight title fight taking place at UFC 319.

In addition, UFC 321 will feature an undisputed title clash between the lightweight champion and former interim heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, bantamweight champion is set to defend his title for the third time this year against a yet-to-be-determined opponent at UFC 320.

Islam Makhachev recently made headlines by becoming the first fighter to defend the lightweight title four times, securing his win over Renato Moicano. Makhachev’s upcoming welterweight title fight is rumored for UFC 322 in November in New York. This matchup is being watched closely since Makhachev vacated the lightweight title to move up in weight. This decision is particularly significant as his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, never made a similar move.

While Makhachev isn’t a household name, his upcoming fight is expected to draw attention, particularly if it’s hosted at Madison Square Garden. The UFC appears to recognize the need to promote this bout properly, especially after Makhachev’s fights have previously taken place in Abu Dhabi.

Khamzat Chimaev maintained his perfect record with a submission victory over Robert Whittaker. Chimaev’s next fight is against Dricus Du Plessis, and if he secures that win, it opens the door for a potential matchup against Israel Adesanya, who has experienced a rough patch lately.

Kayla Harrison is also making waves in the bantamweight division after submitting Julianna Pena at UFC 316. This fight, though not yet confirmed, is expected to unfold by the end of the year, marking a significant moment in women’s MMA.

Sean O'Malley has expressed a strong desire to fight Cody Garbrandt, stating his confidence in winning that matchup. This fight, while not making sense in terms of rankings, adds a layer of intrigue given their storied rivalry.

This weekend was supposed to showcase the highly anticipated debut of prospect Aaron Pico, who was set to face an undefeated grappler. However, with Evloev‘s withdrawal, fans are left waiting to see how the UFC will move forward with both fighters. There are hopes that Pico will face Yair Rodriguez, offering a more action-packed debut.