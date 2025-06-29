UFC Announces Major Featherweight Fights for Shanghai Card

SHANGHAI, China — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced exciting matchups for its return to China on August 23, featuring former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and top contender Brian Ortega in a featherweight showdown.

The event, UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WALKER vs ZHANG, will be headlined by Johnny Walker against Zhang Mingyang, marking the UFC’s first event in Shanghai since 2017. Walker, ranked 12th in the light heavyweight division, seeks to rebound after a two-fight losing streak. Zhang enters the fight with momentum, having secured a first-round knockout against Anthony Smith in April.

In the co-main event, Sterling (24-5) and Ortega (16-4) will clash as they navigate their careers after recent setbacks. Sterling, who moved up from bantamweight, won his first featherweight fight but faced defeat in his last outing against undefeated Movsar Evloev. Ortega has also struggled, going 1-3 in his past four matches, with losses in two championship bids.

Both fighters are keen on reviving their title aspirations. Sterling aims to prove he’s a contender in his new weight class, while Ortega intends to secure his position as a top featherweight after challenging for championship belts in the past.

The Shanghai Indoor Arena will host the bouts, with tickets available for purchase starting July 10. The event promises a thrilling fight week, including a special event on August 22 showcasing up-and-coming talents from Asia Pacific.

UFC President Dana White described the upcoming fight card as a unique opportunity for fighters to make their mark in the sport and connect with the Chinese MMA audience.