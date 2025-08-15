UFC 319 Brings Epic Showdown to Chicago This Weekend

CHICAGO, IL — The UFC returns to the United Center this weekend for the first time in over six years, bringing an exciting pay-per-view fight card that features the highly anticipated title fight between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

The event, UFC 319, is set for Saturday night, August 16, 2025, with the heavyweight bout expected to draw significant attention from MMA fans. Du Plessis, a South African warrior, will be defending his title for the second time this year against Chimaev, who has been predicted to contend for the championship since his rise on Fight Island.

In his recent fights, Du Plessis extended his UFC record to 9-0 and holds an overall record of 23-2. He earned his second title defense by decisively defeating former champion Sean Strickland, showcasing his dominant fighting style.

Chimaev enters this title fight with an unblemished record of 14-0 and aims to sustain his winning streak against one of the most formidable champions in the division. His victory over Robert Whittaker last October secured him this title shot.

The main card will also feature notable matchups including Lerone Murphy versus Aaron Pico, Geoff Neal against Carlos Prates, Jared Cannonier facing Michael Page, and a flyweight bout between Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura.

Murphy, a rising star from England, puts his undefeated record on the line against Pico, who is making his first outing in the Octagon after a successful stint in Bellator. Their bout is seen as a key opportunity for both fighters. Pico, known for his striking and resilience, hopes to make a strong impression in his UFC debut.

Neal and Prates are set to clash in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Neal returns after a hiatus due to injury, while Prates is looking to bounce back from a previous loss, both aiming to solidify their positions among the welterweight elite.

Cannonier and Page will showcase their striking skills in a thrilling matchup positioned in the middleweight division, with both fighters eager to climb the ranks.

The prelims feature a variety of intriguing bouts, including Gerald Meerschaert put against Michal Oleksiejczuk and Jessica Andrade facing Loopy Godinez.

Tickets for UFC 319 are still available, and fans can watch the event via ESPN+ and Disney+.

This fight card holds great promise for an electrifying night filled with fierce competition in the Octagon.