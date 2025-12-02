UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – UFC and Paramount+ are launching a new partnership with an explosive fight card at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026. The headliner will see Justin Gaethje take on Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.

This event marks a significant moment for UFC fans. UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement during halftime of the Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Chiefs and Cowboys. The winner between Gaethje and Pimblett is expected to challenge current champion Ilia Topuria later this year.

Gaethje, a former interim champion, holds an impressive record of 14 fight bonuses in his UFC tenure. His opponent, Pimblett, remains undefeated in the UFC with a record of 7 wins and no losses, also boasting five performance bonuses.

In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defends her title against Amanda Nunes. This fight marks Nunes’s return to the Octagon for the first time since 2023. Nunes, a Hall of Famer, is celebrated as one of the greatest female fighters in UFC history.

The main card will feature a thrilling lineup including Sean O'Malley versus Song Yadong, and Waldo Cortes Acosta against Derrick Lewis. Featherweight contender Arnold Allen will also return against knockout artist Jean Silva.

Additionally, three preliminary fights will take place, featuring former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso against Rose Namajunas, top bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov versus Deiveson Figueiredo, and middleweights Ateba Gautier battling Andrey Pulyaev.

UFC 324’s main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, with prelims at 7 p.m. ET and early prelims at 5 p.m. ET. All fights will be available to stream on Paramount+ without any pay-per-view fees.

Looking ahead, White also announced UFC 325 will occur in Sydney, Australia, on January 31, with featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski defending his title against Diego Lopes.