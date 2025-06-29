Sports
UFC X Features Live Topps Chrome Breaks and Star Showdowns
Las Vegas, Nevada – UFC X is set to captivate fans during International Fight Week with an electrifying lineup of events. On Friday, June 27th, Fanatics Live will take center stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center, delivering a doubleheader of Topps Chrome UFC card breaks.
The pack breaks commence at 12:30 PM PT with renowned personalities Nina Drama and Card Vault leading a pack break of the 2025 Topps Chrome UFC Hobby set. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere as they unveil fresh cards and exclusive content from this new collection.
Following this, the event escalates at 1:00 PM PT with an intense face-off between UFC President Dana White and DJ Steve Aoki. This unique Pack Fight will showcase both figures breaking open packs of 2025 Chrome Breakers Delight live, while Card Vault provides commentary. The matchup is anticipated to be a highlight of the day, filled with surprises.
Fans can join the excitement both in-person and online. The pack break event guarantees thrilling moments and the likelihood of discovering rare 1-of-1 cards. Interested participants can secure their UFC X tickets and catch the live stream exclusively on Fanatics Live for comprehensive coverage and exclusive pulls.
In addition to the card breaks, comments and fantasy match-up ideas from fans are encouraged, making this event a participatory experience.
