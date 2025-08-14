UFC 319 Features Du Plessis vs. Chimaev in Chicago Showdown

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to hold UFC 319 this Saturday in Chicago, featuring a highly anticipated middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis and top contender Khamzat Chimaev.

This event marks Du Plessis’s third title defense, with both fighters maintaining undefeated records in their MMA careers. Du Plessis enters the Octagon with a perfect 9-0 record, including six victories by early stoppage. Chimaev, ranked No. 2, is similarly impressive at 8-0, with six wins coming by stoppage as well.

In the co-main event, former Bellator MMA standout returns to the cage for his UFC debut against undefeated featherweight contender. The winner could potentially face the champion in a future bout.

Additionally, this weekend features the PFL World Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina, where several championships are on the line. This includes a lightweight title showdown between defending champion Gadzhi Rabadanov and his challenger, as well as a bantamweight contest.

UFC analysts have shared their predictions for the Du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight. Anthony Smith believes that although Du Plessis may struggle to avoid wrestling exchanges, he has the strength to return to his feet. On the other hand, Din Thomas argues that Chimaev’s grappling pressure will be overwhelming for Du Plessis.

As the excitement builds for UFC 319, fans are eager to see whether Du Plessis can fend off the ferocious grappling style of Chimaev while maintaining his title.

In addition to the title fights, up-and-coming fighter Susurkaev, who recently impressed UFC CEO Dana White with a knockout on the Contender Series, will also make his UFC debut on the same card.

His opponent, who has a strong four-fight win streak, promises to provide tough competition. This fight highlights the growing talent pool within the UFC, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.