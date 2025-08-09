UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez Set for Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — UFC Fight Night will take center stage on Saturday, August 9, featuring a main event battle between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. The event promises compelling matchups that could influence rankings across multiple divisions.

Although this card may not feature the highest-profile fighters, the stakes are still significant. Dolidze, on a three-fight winning streak, and Hernandez, with a four-year, seven-fight winning run, both aim to solidify their standing in the Middleweight division.

The main event highlights Dolidze and Hernandez competing for a chance to join the top tier of Middleweights. Dolidze’s recent victory over Marvin Vettori showcased his readiness for higher competition, while Hernandez seeks to validate his underappreciated status in the division.

The co-main event features Steve Erceg against veteran Alex Perez, with both fighters looking for another shot at the title. The card kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, with Dolidze and Hernandez expected to take the octagon around 9:30 p.m. ET.

Other notable fights on the main card include Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill. The 23-year-old Lucindo will challenge the experienced Hill, who is 40. This match represents a classic clash between youth and veteran skill.

In addition, Andre Fili will face Christian Rodriguez, with each fighter hoping to turn recent trends in their favor. Fili seeks to break an inconsistent streak, while Rodriguez looks to maintain his momentum after significant victories.

As the action unfolds inside the UFC Apex, fans can also follow fighter projections and make predictions using PrizePicks. UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez is poised to be a thrilling evening filled with high-stakes fights.

In a division where rankings can shift rapidly, this event is one fans won’t want to miss.