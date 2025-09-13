Sports
UFC Fight Night 259 Features Key Matches in San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas – UFC Fight Night 259 takes place Saturday at Frost Bank Center, featuring exciting matchups. The main event will see Diego Lopes (26-7 MMA, 5-2 UFC) face rising star Jean Silva (16-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a featherweight clash. The co-main event features Rob Font (22-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) against short-notice replacement David Martinez (12-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) at bantamweight.
Fans can follow live round-by-round updates, with prelims starting at 3 p.m. ET and the main card at 6 p.m. ET. The entire event will stream on ESPN+.
In another highlight from Noche UFC, Dusko Todorovic (13-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) secured a significant victory against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC). After a three-fight losing streak, Todorovic won with a rear-naked choke at 4:21 of Round 1. In a post-fight interview, an emotional Todorovic expressed his gratitude, saying, “It’s incredible, I feel very good. Thank you all.”
Season 33 of “The Ultimate Fighter” ended Saturday with Danill Donchenko (12-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) defeating Rodrigo Sezinando (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC). Donchenko achieved a TKO in Round 1. He stated, “I’m here not just to win the fight, I’m here to show my blood and the blood of my opponents.”
In a controversial bout, Sedriques Dumas (10-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) could not continue after suffering a low blow from Zachary Reese (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC). Following recovery time, Dumas indicated he could not proceed, resulting in a no contest called at 0:51 of Round 1.
