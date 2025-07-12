UFC Fight Night: Lewis Faces Teixeira in Nashville Showdown

Nashville, TN — The UFC is set for its sixth event in Music City this Saturday, featuring a thrilling card headlined by a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira at Bridgestone Arena. The fight promises excitement as the UFC kicks off a seven-week series of events across several cities including New Orleans and Chicago.

Derrick Lewis, the veteran fighter with a record 15 knockouts in the UFC, returns to the Octagon after a stoppage victory over Rodrigo Nascimento last spring. The 40-year-old has not lost to anyone outside the Top 10 since the early days of his career. Lewis is eager to prove he still belongs among the elite in a sport that often favors younger fighters.

On the other hand, Teixeira, who stands at 6-foot-7, boasts an undefeated record of 8-0, with all his victories coming in the first round. After a strong debut against Justin Tafa, the 25-year-old is looking to make a significant statement against the seasoned Lewis, presenting a classic “veteran versus prospect” matchup.

In the co-main event, former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson faces rising star Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson, at 42, has struggled recently, losing four out of five fights. He seeks to revitalize his career against Bonfim, who is coming off a technical submission victory and boasts a solid 4-1 record in his UFC career.

Excitement also surrounds the featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia, with both fighters needing a win to shift the momentum in their careers. Kattar has lost his last four fights, while Garcia’s recent performance has been impressive, posting five straight wins.

Opening the main card is a light heavyweight bout between Junior Tafa and Tuco Tokkos, with both competitors eager to secure a win after they look to establish their footing in a challenging division. The action begins at 6 p.m. ET with preliminary fights leading up to the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

This fight night in Nashville promises to deliver intense clashes and showcase the rising stars of the UFC, set against a backdrop of a city that has seen many unforgettable moments in mixed martial arts.