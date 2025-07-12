UFC Fight Night Returns to Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira Showdown

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Nashville this Saturday for Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira at Bridgestone Arena. The event features 12 bouts, headlined by a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and rising star Tallison Teixeira.

Lewis, known as ‘The Black Beast,’ is facing off against Teixeira, who boasts an impressive record of eight wins, all in the first round. This will be Teixeira’s second fight in the UFC, while Lewis is coming back after a win against Rodrigo Nascimento last May.

“It’s always great to fight in front of my fans,” said Lewis, who holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history. He noted that Teixeira’s lack of experience could work to his advantage as he enters the octagon for a major showdown.

Teixeira, 25, made his UFC debut earlier this year, achieving a quick victory over Justin Tafa in just 35 seconds. The Brazilian fighter is keen to prove his mettle against the seasoned Lewis. “I’m here to show everyone I belong at the top,” Teixeira said.

The co-main event features former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson against Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, while Bonfim hopes to continue his success in the octagon after two wins this year.

Other notable fights on the main card include a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia, and a heavyweight showdown featuring Vitor Petrino against Austen Lane. Kattar, who has lost four consecutive fights, aims to reclaim his place in the top rankings.

This card also includes a matchup between Nate Landwehr, a fan favorite, against Morgan Charriere. Landwehr, fighting in his home state, is eager to bounce back from a recent defeat.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira kicks off with preliminary fights starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN.