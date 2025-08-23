UFC Fight Night in Shanghai Features Exciting Matchups on August 21

Shanghai, China – August 21, 2025 – UFC Fight Night in Shanghai promises thrilling encounters as several fighters take the stage, including Chinese fighter Xiao Long facing South Korea’s SuYoung You in the bantamweight division.

Xiao Long, 27, is a powerful striker known for his high-volume output, landing an impressive average of 5.40 significant strikes per minute. With 27 career victories, including five knockouts and nine submissions, he looks to maintain his momentum after a recent win. Meanwhile, SuYoung You, 29, offers a more diverse approach with his willingness to engage in takedowns, averaging under two significant strikes landed per minute.

This bout represents a classic clash of styles. Xiao Long aims for a striking-heavy strategy, whereas You may focus on grappling to neutralize Long’s strengths. “Whichever fighter can impose their game plan will likely emerge victorious,” noted a UFC analyst.

In the lightweight division, home fighter Maheshate seeks to break a tough streak against Gauge Young, who is also looking for his first UFC win. Maheshate holds a record of 10-4 but has struggled lately with three losses in four fights. Gauge Young enters with a record of 9-3, highlighting a career that includes unfortunate setbacks in his last two outings.

Additionally, Rong Zhu, a promising talent with a perfect record in his last fight, will face veteran Austin Hubbard, who is in dire need of a win to bounce back from two consecutive split-decision losses.

Taiyilake Nueraji, making his much-anticipated UFC debut against Kiefer Crosbie, is expected to bring explosive striking ability. Nueraji boasts a striking average of 11.01 significant strikes per minute, whereas Crosbie has faced challenges with submissions recently, losing his last two fights.

In another significant matchup, Lone'er Kavanagh will attempt to keep his undefeated streak alive against the seasoned Charles Johnson. Kavanagh, at 9-0, has demonstrated finesse and control in the octagon and is positioned as a favorite to win.

With fighters eager to prove themselves and improve their standings, UFC Fight Night in Shanghai is set to deliver unforgettable moments as each fighter battles for victory.