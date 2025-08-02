UFC Fight Night: Taira to Face Park in Exciting Main Event

Las Vegas, NV – Action returns to the UFC APEX this weekend with an exciting fight card featuring eight divisions. The main event will see flyweight contenders Tatsuro Taira and HyunSung Park face off on Saturday, August 2, at 9 p.m. ET, with prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET.

This fight marks Taira’s first appearance since suffering his first career loss last October against Brandon Royval. The 25-year-old Japanese fighter boasts a record of 16-1 and is looking to reclaim his status among the top young talents in the flyweight division.

Park, a perfect 10-0 with impressive finishing ability, stepped in on short notice after Amir Albazi withdrew from the match due to medical issues. The South Korean fighter has claimed victories over his last three opponents, making this clash a pivotal moment for both competitors.

“This is a big opportunity for me,” Park stated. “I’m ready to show my skills against a top-ranked fighter.” Meanwhile, Taira aims to demonstrate his ability to compete with the best after his setback against Royval.

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan. Rebecki has rebounded from a recent setback with a split-decision win in Abu Dhabi, while Duncan comes into the fight on a two-fight win streak with consecutive submissions.

Elves Brener and Esteban Ribovics will clash in another exciting lightweight bout, both looking to regain momentum in their careers. Elsewhere, veterans Neil Magny and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos will face off in a welterweight fight, with both fighters hoping to stabilize their standings in a competitive division.

In bantamweight action, ranked fighters Karol Rosa and Nora Cornolle meet, while the featherweights Danny Silva and Kevin Vallejos open the main card seeking to establish themselves as rising prospects.

Preliminary fights include Rinya Nakamura versus Nathan Fletcher, along with middleweight matchups between Rodolfo Vieira and Tresean Gore, and Nick Klein against Andrey Pulyaev.

Fans can watch all the action live from the UFC APEX, as both the main and preliminary cards promise thrilling bouts filled with emerging talents and established fighters.

“I’m excited to fight in front of my fans,” Taira said. “This is my chance to get back on track.”