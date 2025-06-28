UFC Fighter Christopher Ewert Released After Failed Weigh-In

Las Vegas, Nevada — Late-notice replacement fighter Christopher Ewert will not make his Octagon debut at UFC 317 on Saturday after failing to make weight during the official weigh-ins. Ewert, who was brought in to fight Jackson McVey following Sedriques Dumas‘ withdrawal, came in 10 pounds over the required limit.

Despite being called just days prior, Ewert was unable to cut enough weight, which resulted in UFC doctors advising him to stop. “I guess they call him ‘El Tanke’ for a reason,” said a source close to the situation.

With Ewert weighing 196 pounds instead of the needed 186 for the middleweight division, his bout against McVey was ultimately canceled, and he was released from the UFC roster. This added to the disappointment as Ewert had been slated to appear on Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

UFC 317 will still proceed as planned, featuring a championship doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena. The main event highlights Ilia Topuria against former champion Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title, while the co-main event showcases Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight belt against Kai Kara-France.

Officials are working to find a replacement for McVey, who successfully made weight. UFC 317 is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.