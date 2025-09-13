UFC Fighters Criticize Kelvin Gastelum for Recent Weight Miss

Las Vegas, Nevada – UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum faced harsh criticism after missing weight by five pounds for his upcoming bout against Dustin Stoltzfus at Noche UFC, scheduled for Saturday. This marks the fourth time in his career that Gastelum has failed to meet the middleweight limit.

Gastelum weighed in at 185.5 pounds, prompting the fight to proceed as a catchweight bout. He will incur a significant 35 percent fine from his purse due to the missed weight, further riling fans and fellow fighters.

Despite the bout still going ahead, reactions from the MMA community have been largely negative. Veteran middleweight Derek Brunson voiced his disapproval, joking that Gastelum could have opted to fight Bryan Battle, who was recently released for similar weight issues. “Five pounds, damn,” Brunson commented. “Buddy just said F it!”

Fans echoed the sentiments of frustration. One user known as Nicolas Caged expressed, “What an undisciplined turd. Time to cut Fat Gastelum.” Another fan questioned how the fight was still permitted, stating, “There’s no reason for him to miss by this much.”

Even with a history of weight struggles, Gastelum remains a notable figure. However, many in the community now believe it might be time for him to face consequences. One supporter commented, “It’s a little sad in that I look forward to Kelvin stepping on the scale more than many fights now.”

The anticipation surrounding the event continues, but the focus remains on Gastelum and his ongoing issues with weight management as fans await to see if he can change the narrative.