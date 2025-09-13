Sports
UFC Fighters Criticize Kelvin Gastelum for Recent Weight Miss
Las Vegas, Nevada – UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum faced harsh criticism after missing weight by five pounds for his upcoming bout against Dustin Stoltzfus at Noche UFC, scheduled for Saturday. This marks the fourth time in his career that Gastelum has failed to meet the middleweight limit.
Gastelum weighed in at 185.5 pounds, prompting the fight to proceed as a catchweight bout. He will incur a significant 35 percent fine from his purse due to the missed weight, further riling fans and fellow fighters.
Despite the bout still going ahead, reactions from the MMA community have been largely negative. Veteran middleweight Derek Brunson voiced his disapproval, joking that Gastelum could have opted to fight Bryan Battle, who was recently released for similar weight issues. “Five pounds, damn,” Brunson commented. “Buddy just said F it!”
Fans echoed the sentiments of frustration. One user known as Nicolas Caged expressed, “What an undisciplined turd. Time to cut Fat Gastelum.” Another fan questioned how the fight was still permitted, stating, “There’s no reason for him to miss by this much.”
Even with a history of weight struggles, Gastelum remains a notable figure. However, many in the community now believe it might be time for him to face consequences. One supporter commented, “It’s a little sad in that I look forward to Kelvin stepping on the scale more than many fights now.”
The anticipation surrounding the event continues, but the focus remains on Gastelum and his ongoing issues with weight management as fans await to see if he can change the narrative.
Recent Posts
- Claudio Puelles Set for Confident Return at Noche UFC
- UFC Fighters Criticize Kelvin Gastelum for Recent Weight Miss
- Atlético de Madrid Defeats Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga Match
- Liberty Flames Set to Face Bowling Green Falcons in College Football Showdown
- Joaquim Silva Predicts Complicated Fight for Arman Tsarukyan Against Topuria
- South Carolina Gamecocks Face Vanderbilt in SEC Opener
- Protests Erupt in Nepal After Fatal Police Violence
- Ad Blockers Impact Online Content Delivery for Users
- Cooler Weekend with Chance of Rain in Fort Wayne
- ISU Faces ARST in Key Non-Conference Matchup This Saturday
- Thunderstorms Possible as Warm Weather Hits Southern Plains
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Portage County
- Iowa State Defeats Iowa in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Bearcats Prepare for Match Against Northwestern State After Home Win
- Auxerre Aims to Snap Streak Against Monaco in Ligue 1 Showdown
- Tennessee Prepares for SEC Showdown Against Georgia
- Gunner Stockton’s Performance Crucial for Bulldogs Against Tennessee
- Cincinnati Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Northwestern State
- Cougars Face Mean Green in Key Matchup This Saturday
- UConn Huskies Face Delaware Blue Hens in Week 3 Clash