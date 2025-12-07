UFC 323: Fighters Prepare For December Showdown

Las Vegas, Nevada — As the countdown to UFC 323 continues, fighters are gearing up for a night of high-stakes matchups on December 6. Among the most anticipated bouts is the co-main event featuring Josh Van, a rising contender, taking on champion Alexandre Pantoja.

In an exclusive interview with Megan Olivi, Van expressed his excitement about this opportunity, stating, ‘I have trained hard for this moment. Facing Pantoja in my first title shot is a dream come true.’ The matchup will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and is expected to attract a significant audience.

In the main event, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his title against Petr Yan. Dvalishvili is coming off an impressive year, having set a record with four title defenses in a single calendar year. ‘I feel ready for this fight. Yan is a tough opponent, but I’ve prepared thoroughly,’ Dvalishvili told Olivi.

Former champion Yan, seeking to reclaim the bantamweight strap, has confidently stated, ‘I know what it takes to win, and I’m prepared to take back my title.’ This matchup is pivotal, as it marks a significant moment for both fighters.

Also in action, featherweight Mairon Santos and middleweight Brunno Ferreira showcased their skills following impressive victories at UFC 323’s earlier bouts. Santos reacted positively to his knockout win against Muhammad Naimov, and Ferreira celebrated his unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

As fight night approaches, anticipation is building for the performances of these athletes, with many fans eager to see who will emerge victorious. UFC 323 promises to deliver memorable moments as top contenders clash in the octagon.