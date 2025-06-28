UFC Fighters to Receive Payments Following Settlement in Antitrust Lawsuit

Las Vegas, Nevada – Fighters who competed in the UFC between 2010 and 2017 are set to receive compensation payments ranging from $100,000 to more than $1 million as part of a settlement from an antitrust lawsuit. The law firm Berger Montague announced that nearly 1,100 fighters have applied to receive funds from the settlement.

The lawsuit claimed that the UFC restricted fighters’ abilities to negotiate promotional options. According to Berger Montague, it is anticipated that 35 fighters would receive over $1 million, nearly 100 fighters would get more than $500,000, more than 200 fighters would net over $250,000, and over 500 fighters would claim in excess of $100,000.

This settlement follows another ongoing antitrust lawsuit, Johnson v. Zuffa, which involves fighters from 2017 to the present, seeking damages and a restructuring of UFC’s business practices and contracts.

The previous antitrust lawsuits aimed for up to $1.6 billion in damages. In 2023, the UFC merged with the WWE to form the TKO Group. Currently, the UFC’s international fight week is taking place in Las Vegas, featuring a title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira at the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland recently expressed concerns over fighter pay, claiming the UFC prioritizes signing foreign fighters because they are cheaper. His remarks reignited ongoing discussions about underpaying fighters.

Critics have also scrutinized UFC CEO Dana White’s compensation practices. Recently, attention was drawn to Charles Oliveira, who, despite his remarkable career, has earned only $1 million in performance bonuses over 14 years.

Legal battles surrounding fighter compensation have been ongoing for nearly a decade, culminating in the settlement of the Le v. Zuffa lawsuit in February. As the UFC continues to face scrutiny, the conversation about fair compensation for fighters remains at the forefront.