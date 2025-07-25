UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn to Represent Himself in Court

HILO, Hawaii — UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn, 46, appeared in a Hilo courtroom on Friday, facing charges of assault and violating a restraining order.

Penn is accused of assaulting his mother, Lorraine Shin, and violating a temporary restraining order prohibiting him from visiting her home. The incidents allegedly occurred in May and June 2025. During the court hearing, Penn expressed his desire to represent himself, explaining that he distrusts lawyers.

The judge approved the public defender’s request to withdraw from Penn’s case. The court will discuss whether to appoint standby counsel to assist him during the next hearing scheduled for August 25, 2025.

In an Instagram post, Penn justified his decision, stating, “I know I don’t want to make any mistakes, but honestly, almost every time I have got a lawyer they either sold me out or set me up and stole my money.” He emphasized his desire to make his own decisions instead of relying on legal counsel.

Penn has a professional MMA record of 16 wins, 14 losses, and 2 draws, including seven knockouts. He captured the UFC welterweight title in 2004 and the lightweight title in 2008. Despite his successes, Penn’s career has faced numerous challenges, including legal issues and a streak of consecutive losses.

Following his last fight in May 2019, Penn was arrested multiple times, including for the alleged assault on his mother and violating her restraining order. He was previously arrested for assault in 2015, adding to his legal troubles.

As the court proceedings continue, Penn remains at the center of attention, grappling with both his legal issues and his complex past in the sport.