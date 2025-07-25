News
UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn to Represent Himself in Court
HILO, Hawaii — UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn, 46, appeared in a Hilo courtroom on Friday, facing charges of assault and violating a restraining order.
Penn is accused of assaulting his mother, Lorraine Shin, and violating a temporary restraining order prohibiting him from visiting her home. The incidents allegedly occurred in May and June 2025. During the court hearing, Penn expressed his desire to represent himself, explaining that he distrusts lawyers.
The judge approved the public defender’s request to withdraw from Penn’s case. The court will discuss whether to appoint standby counsel to assist him during the next hearing scheduled for August 25, 2025.
In an Instagram post, Penn justified his decision, stating, “I know I don’t want to make any mistakes, but honestly, almost every time I have got a lawyer they either sold me out or set me up and stole my money.” He emphasized his desire to make his own decisions instead of relying on legal counsel.
Penn has a professional MMA record of 16 wins, 14 losses, and 2 draws, including seven knockouts. He captured the UFC welterweight title in 2004 and the lightweight title in 2008. Despite his successes, Penn’s career has faced numerous challenges, including legal issues and a streak of consecutive losses.
Following his last fight in May 2019, Penn was arrested multiple times, including for the alleged assault on his mother and violating her restraining order. He was previously arrested for assault in 2015, adding to his legal troubles.
As the court proceedings continue, Penn remains at the center of attention, grappling with both his legal issues and his complex past in the sport.
Recent Posts
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale
- Fire Erupts Near UNLV Campus, Crews Respond Quickly