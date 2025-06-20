UFC’s Heavyweight Future Uncertain as Fighters Demand Action on Jon Jones

LAS VEGAS, NV – The future of the UFC heavyweight division is in limbo as several fighters are calling for Jon Jones to be stripped of his title. Jones, 37, last fought in November 2023, successfully defending his championship against Stipe Miocic instead of facing Britain’s interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall, 32, has held the interim belt for 18 months. Despite numerous calls for a unification bout with Jones, the fight has not materialized. UFC President Dana White says the organization is eager to make the matchup happen, but Jones has yet to commit, hinting at possible retirement on social media.

Before his fight in Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend, Curtis Blaydes expressed his frustrations, stating, “If he doesn’t fight, I would like him to be stripped. We all get it. He’s the GOAT, but if you’re not going to be active, what are you doing holding the belt?”

His opponent, Risvan Kuniev, supported Blaydes’ sentiments, stating Aspinall is the “true champion.” This uncertainty leaves many questions about the heavyweight division’s future.

Jones holds a record of 28 wins, one loss, and one no-contest and is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, with the record for most title fight wins in UFC history, at 16. In contrast, Aspinall has finished all eight of his UFC fights and has the shortest average fight time in the promotion’s history.

The UFC is reportedly eyeing dates in New York in November and Las Vegas in December for a potential fight. While Aspinall is enthusiastic about the matchup, Jones has been non-committal, claiming fighting him does “nothing for his legacy” while calling out former champion Francis Ngannou instead.

As more time passes with no resolution between the UFC, Jones, and Aspinall, fans’ hopes for the unification bout are diminishing. If Jones is stripped or opts for retirement, Aspinall would become the first Briton to unify the heavyweight division.

Aspinall’s interim title reign, at 586 days, is the longest in UFC history, surpassing Renan Barao’s previous record of 534 days. Although Aspinall has called for a fight with Jones, he insists he has no personal issues with him—he simply wants to be the undisputed champion.

Earlier this month, White labeled Aspinall as “the man” and indicated that his next fight would be for the undisputed title. If Aspinall does claim the title, Ciryl Gane, a former interim champion, is a likely first challenger.

As the heavyweight division hangs in the balance, White has stated that answers regarding Jones’ future should come soon. However, hesitation remains as both Jones and Aspinall seem primed for differing paths forward.