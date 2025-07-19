UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier Fight Night Live Stream Details

Warsaw, Poland—UFC 318 is set to feature a much-anticipated main event between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier tonight. Fans can catch the live broadcast on television and online platforms starting at 4:00 AM local time.

The event can be viewed legally in high quality. For free streaming, fans can visit a licensed Polish bookmaker’s website. Viewers can also watch the fight on the Polsat Box Go Sport platform, which currently offers a monthly subscription for 40 zł.

Polsat holds the broadcasting rights for UFC 318, meaning the network will air the individual fights throughout the event. Details about the fight card are still emerging, but excitement is building for the clash between Holloway and Poirier.

Fans are eager to see how these two top contenders will match up in the octagon. As the event approaches, anticipation continues to grow for what promises to be a thrilling night of fights.