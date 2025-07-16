UFC 318: Holloway and Poirier Prepare for Epic Trilogy in New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana – UFC 318 returns to the Smoothie King Center this Saturday, July 19, bringing an exciting pay-per-view event back to “The Big Easy” after ten years. The event is headlined by a trilogy bout between former champions Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, with the BMF title on the line.

Max Holloway, the defending champion, faces Dustin Poirier for their third encounter, both having history together in the octagon. Holloway looks to avenge his two previous losses to Poirier, while Poirier aims to solidify his legacy with a third victory. “I’m ready to give everything in my retirement fight,” Poirier said. “This is my moment at home.”

The stakes are high for both fighters. Holloway earned the BMF title last year with a remarkable win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and is determined to keep it. He faced a setback last October when he lost against Ilia Topuria. Meanwhile, Poirier returns to fight in his home state for the first time since June 2015, having experienced ups and downs in recent bouts.

The co-main event features a showdown between middleweights Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov. Costa seeks to bounce back from a loss against Sean Strickland, while Kopylov comes in with momentum after several recent victories. “I’m excited to show what I can do in the octagon,” Kopylov stated before the fight.

Notable names populate the main card, including active welterweights Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, along with featherweight contenders Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull. Each fighter is looking to make a statement and climb their respective divisions.

The preliminary fights promise to deliver excitement as well, with standout matchups such as Michael Johnson taking on Daniel Zellhuber and Kyler Phillips meeting Vinicius Oliveira. With many contenders and rising stars, the entire card is set to entertain fans.

The event is highly anticipated, with tickets selling rapidly, as fans flock to witness history unfold. UFC 318 concludes an exciting summer schedule, where high stakes and thrilling action are guaranteed.

History awaits as Holloway and Poirier prepare for battle once again. Fans are eager to see who will emerge victorious in this storied rivalry on Saturday night.