UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Set for Historic Showdown

New Orleans, Louisiana—UFC 318 is gearing up for an exciting night as Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated trilogy bout on July 19, 2025. This fight marks Poirier’s final appearance in a 14-year, 32-fight UFC career.

One recommended strategy includes a 3-leg parlay that predicts Holloway will win by decision against Poirier, who holds a 2–0 advantage in their previous meetings. Analysts believe Holloway must use diverse striking and tactics to counter Poirier’s impressive boxing.

Holloway, boasting a record of 26-8, is coming off a knockout victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Meanwhile, Poirier, with a record of 30-9, looks to conclude his career on a high note.

As fight night approaches, UFC fans can seize the opportunity to enhance their betting experience through BetMGM’s offers. With the stakes high in this trilogy fight, excitement is building for what is expected to be an action-packed evening.