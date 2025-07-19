Sports
UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Set for Historic Showdown
New Orleans, Louisiana—UFC 318 is gearing up for an exciting night as Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated trilogy bout on July 19, 2025. This fight marks Poirier’s final appearance in a 14-year, 32-fight UFC career.
BetMGM is adding to the excitement by offering a generous bonus code for new users, allowing them to get $150 in bonus bets. To take advantage of this offer, new users must register on BetMGM, deposit $10 or more, and place a $10 bet on any bout in the UFC 318 card.
If the bet wins, the user will receive $150 in bonus bets for future wagering. This bonus can be withdrawn or rolled into future bets, giving fans a chance to increase their potential payouts in a thrilling event.
One recommended strategy includes a 3-leg parlay that predicts Holloway will win by decision against Poirier, who holds a 2–0 advantage in their previous meetings. Analysts believe Holloway must use diverse striking and tactics to counter Poirier’s impressive boxing.
Holloway, boasting a record of 26-8, is coming off a knockout victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Meanwhile, Poirier, with a record of 30-9, looks to conclude his career on a high note.
As fight night approaches, UFC fans can seize the opportunity to enhance their betting experience through BetMGM’s offers. With the stakes high in this trilogy fight, excitement is building for what is expected to be an action-packed evening.
