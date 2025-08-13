UFC to Host Historic Fight at White House for America’s 250th Birthday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history by hosting its first-ever professional mixed martial arts fight at the White House on July 4, 2026. This event coincides with America’s 250th birthday, as confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White on Tuesday.

“It is definitely going to happen,” White said during an appearance on CBS Mornings. He added that he spoke with President Donald Trump about the planning on Monday and intends to meet with Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump later this month to finalize details.

“When he called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'” White stated, emphasizing the Trump family’s involvement in organizing the event. A White House official has confirmed that the event is expected to take place.

President Trump teased the idea of the UFC fight during a recent event in Iowa, suggesting a capacity for up to 25,000 spectators on the White House grounds. “We have a lot of land there,” he noted during the Salute to America event, which kicked off a year of celebrations for the nation.

No fighters have been announced yet for the historic bout, which is set to be planned in what will be an unprecedented venue for UFC. White mentioned that it is still too early to discuss potential main events.

Earlier in the week, UFC announced a groundbreaking seven-year streaming deal worth $7.7 billion, transitioning away from the traditional pay-per-view model. White referred to this agreement as a significant milestone for both the UFC and the future of live sports broadcasting.

While UFC will continue its pay-per-view events, White believes that embracing streaming services offers broader access to audiences. “Live sports, you have to watch live. It is a destination watch,” he said, highlighting the importance of sports to streaming platforms.

The fight at the White House is part of a larger agenda for Trump’s second term, which includes a series of celebratory events marking the nation’s anniversary.