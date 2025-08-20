Sports
UFC 319: Khamzat Chimaev Claims Middleweight Title in Chicago Showdown
CHICAGO, Illinois — Khamzat Chimaev dethroned Dricus Du Plessis to become the new UFC middleweight champion during UFC 319 on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Chimaev won the fight by unanimous decision after dominating with tactical grappling and relentless pressure.
The event at United Center featured a highly anticipated main event, where the 31-year-old Chimaev controlled the fight with over 10 takedowns, keeping Du Plessis largely on the defensive. Although the South African champion attempted a late guillotine, it was Chimaev’s superior positioning that led to victory, with judges scoring the bout 50-44 across all cards.
Chimaev expressed satisfaction with his performance, saying, “Happy, happy always. Get my money. Dana, save my money, brother.” He also praised Du Plessis, stating, “That guy is strong to the finish.” Du Plessis acknowledged Chimaev’s skills, sharing, “He has incredible control on the top. He’s just like a blanket.”
Earlier on the fight card, multiple bouts faced disruption as three fights were scrapped just days prior to the event. Notably, middleweight contender Battle missed the required weight by four pounds, leading to the cancellation of his fight against Ruziboev. This incident marked Battle’s second consecutive weight miss, raising questions about his future in the UFC.
Despite these setbacks, the prelims delivered with exciting performances. Notable wins included Baisangur Susurkaev, who achieved his first UFC victory via submission against Eric Nolan, and Joseph Morales, who captured the TUF 33 flyweight title with a second-round submission of Idiris.
Chimaev’s victory marks his rise to 15-0 in his professional career, confirming his status as a dominant force in the middleweight division.
