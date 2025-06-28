UFC 317: Pantoja Defends Title Against Kara-France in Las Vegas Showdown

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The UFC 317 co-main event set for this Saturday features flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against top contender Kai Kara-France at T-Mobile Arena.

This matchup is particularly interesting as it serves as a rematch almost a decade after their first encounter. Both fighters have significantly evolved since their last meeting, with Pantoja now known for his relentless pressure and striking skills while Kara-France has developed into a proficient striker.

Pantoja, nicknamed ‘The Cannibal,’ excels in aggressive fighting and often corners opponents against the cage. Despite some defensive drawbacks, the Brazilian has honed his counter-striking abilities, making him more versatile in the octagon.

“I need to respect the power coming my way,” Pantoja acknowledged regarding the fight against Kara-France, who poses a significant striking threat.

Kara-France, hailing from New Zealand, built his foundation in jiu-jitsu but has evolved into an impactful striker under the supervision of Eugene Bareman and the City Kickboxing team. His speed and footwork allow him to create openings for his powerful right hand.

“I aim to vary my strikes and keep the opponent guessing,” Kara-France said. “I’m prepared for everything that Pantoja brings.”

On paper, Pantoja is favored to win, with odds set at -265 against Kara-France’s +200 according to FanDuel. Pantoja’s experience in high-stakes fights and notable durability contribute to his status as a favorite.

“Pantoja is a nightmare matchup for anyone and has proven to be one of the toughest fighters in the flyweight division,” stated MMA analyst Dan Tom.

The co-main event is scheduled for approximately 11:45 p.m. ET and will be available for viewers on pay-per-view.