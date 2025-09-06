UFC Paris: How to Watch Free Live Streams Today

PARIS, France — UFC Fight Night is set to take place today in Paris, featuring the fights of three Polish fighters: Robert Ruchała, Marcin Tybura, and Robert Bryczek. Fans of MMA can watch the event for free starting at 6 p.m. local time.

The entire event can be streamed live on the betting platforms Betclic, Fortuna, and Superbet, beginning at 6:00 p.m. To access the streams, users must register with one of these bookmakers and make a minimum deposit.

In addition to online streaming, the event will be broadcast live on Polsat Sport 2, which will cover all fights from the preliminary card onwards.

To watch via Betclic TV, users need to place a bet within the last 24 hours or load funds onto their accounts (a minimum deposit of 2 PLN is suggested). This allows them to enjoy features such as a full-screen mode, betting options, and live statistics during the match.

For those who prefer watching on the Superbet platform, registering with the code “BONUSONET” is necessary. Unlike Betclic, there is no requirement to deposit money or place bets for viewing access. However, users will find that Superbet lacks a full-screen mode and the quality may not be as high as Fortune’s.

The main card of UFC Paris will start around 9 p.m. local time, where the spotlight will be on Robert Ruchała’s bout against William Gomis. Other notable fights include Marcin Tybura against Ante Delija.

All users are encouraged to watch the entire event, including preliminary matches featuring the Polish fighters, ensuring a thrilling viewing experience right from the start. With easy access through mobile or desktop, UFC fans can catch all the action live as it unfolds.

The fights will be intense as fans eagerly await to see how the Polish competitors fare on this grand stage.