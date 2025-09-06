UFC Paris Weigh-Ins: Fight Canceled Due to Weight Issues

PARIS, France — UFC returns to Paris for an exciting night of mixed martial arts on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Accor Arena. The event features a highly anticipated middleweight main event between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Both fighters successfully made weight, coming in at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds. This bout holds significant title implications, as the winner may challenge new champion Khamzat Chimaev in the near future.

However, the co-main event has hit a snag. Losene Keita, who was set to face Patricio Pitbull in a featherweight clash, weighed in at 149 pounds, three pounds above the non-title limit of 146 pounds. Due to this weight mismanagement, the UFC has officially canceled the fight.

Keita apologized to his fans in a video, expressing disappointment over not making weight during his UFC debut. “I wanted to give everything to make weight, but my body didn’t want it,” Keita said.

In contrast, Pitbull made the featherweight limit at 145 pounds and shared his frustrations regarding Keita’s failure to meet weight. He criticized Keita’s preparations leading up to the fight, stating that he feared this outcome due to Keita’s reported weight issues.

The UFC Paris event will still go ahead, with preliminaries kicking off at 12 p.m. ET followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET, all available on ESPN+ in the United States.

The full weigh-in results include all athletes successfully hitting their marks except for Keita. The main card remains electrifying with fights featuring notable names, setting the stage for an exhilarating evening of MMA action in France.