Sports
UFC Plans Historic Fight at the White House for 250th Anniversary
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The UFC is set to host a historic fight on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2026, as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. UFC President Dana White confirmed that mixed martial arts events will take place in this unprecedented venue.
In a recent interview, White shared insights about the event, stating, “Fighters will be warming up in the White House. It’s incredible.” The fight is anticipated to draw significant attention, showcasing top UFC talent and drawing in fans worldwide.
President Donald Trump previously expressed his approval of the idea, referencing the ample space available at the White House. “We have a lot of land there,” he said. The proposal has sparked excitement among UFC fans and fighters alike, with many eager to be part of the event.
The event will coincide with a massive deal that White secured with Paramount, which promises a staggering $7.7 billion over seven years, further cementing the UFC’s position in mainstream sports and media.
“This is so monumental and historical,” White continued. “All I care about is the Octagon on the lawn and the fight happening with the backdrop being the White House and the Washington Monument.”
White also addressed logistical concerns about staging an event at the White House, noting, “My Octagon is like 25,000 pounds,” hinting at the challenges they might face. Despite this, he remains enthusiastic about the prospects of making the event happen.
With its growing cultural influence, the UFC has transformed into a staple of American sports. This White House event appears to be another step in solidifying its presence in the sports arena.
