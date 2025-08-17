UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev Middleweight Title Bout Preview

CHICAGO, IL — UFC 319 returns to Chicago for the first time since 2019, showcasing a highly anticipated middleweight championship match between reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and top challenger Khamzat Chimaev. The pay-per-view event starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+, with prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Du Plessis enters the fight with a professional record of 23-2, while Chimaev boasts an impressive 14-0 record. Both fighters are on notable winning streaks, with Du Plessis having nine consecutive victories and Chimaev with eight. A win for Du Plessis will secure his fourth title defense, potentially placing him in the ranks for most successful title defenses by a UFC middleweight.

The card also features an exciting undercard, including former Bellator MMA standout making his UFC debut against an undefeated featherweight. The match between welterweights was originally scheduled for April. In another matchup, popular middleweight faces a former title challenger.

With so much excitement leading into UFC 319, analysts are weighing in on the main event. “There is no doubt Chimaev is a unique animal,” said ESPN analyst Brian Campbell. “He takes guys down and rips through their defenses regularly.” Campbell cautioned, however, about Chimaev’s cardio challenges during prolonged fights.

Conversely, Du Plessis has demonstrated remarkable stamina and an unorthodox fighting style that has confused competitors. His ability to adapt and leverage different fighting techniques has enabled him to secure two title defenses since joining the UFC.

Many predictions from CBS Sports staff suggest a tight match. Analyst Shakiel Mahjouri noted, “Du Plessis is sturdy and well-rounded. If Chimaev cannot finish early, he may face a tough challenge.”

The event’s stakes are high, with analysts believing a victory might secure Chimaev’s future as a champion. “It’s the biggest fight card of the year,” said one UFC insider. “This match can shape the future of the middleweight division.”

As UFC 319 draws near, fans eagerly await whether Du Plessis can defend his title or if Chimaev will claim it. Whichever fighter emerges victorious will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on the sport.